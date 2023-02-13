WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $5 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,377 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.96.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $2.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,798,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,778,719. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.71. The stock has a market cap of $479.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

