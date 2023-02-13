WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,923 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,636,000 after acquiring an additional 547,495 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $24,181,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,760,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 608.2% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 503,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after acquiring an additional 432,356 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Argus upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.14. The company had a trading volume of 71,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,163. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $55.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average of $46.95.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.11%.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.