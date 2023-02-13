WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $12.49 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises 0.8% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $12,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 118.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.3 %

MS traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.69. The company had a trading volume of 186,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,638,700. The company has a market capitalization of $166.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $104.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 317,143 shares of company stock valued at $30,730,910. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

