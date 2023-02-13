WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 19,999 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,999 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises about 0.6% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 240.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 76.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.7 %

Dollar General stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $231.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,759. The company has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.44.

Dollar General Company Profile



Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

