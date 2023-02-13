WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 817 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.97, for a total value of $2,111,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $34,316.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $284,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.97, for a total transaction of $2,111,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $34,316.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 223,420 shares of company stock worth $58,953,729. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UTHR traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $253.60. 4,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,429. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $283.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.79. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. UBS Group began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.64.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

