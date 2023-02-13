WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 6,200 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hershey by 20.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,931,000 after acquiring an additional 611,100 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in Hershey by 185.9% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 621,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,115,000 after acquiring an additional 404,423 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Hershey by 55.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 960,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,756,000 after acquiring an additional 342,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Hershey by 136.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,034,000 after acquiring an additional 327,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.23.

In other news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,323 shares of company stock worth $4,203,116 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $239.67. 17,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,693. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $193.09 and a 12 month high of $242.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.31. The company has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

