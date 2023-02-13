Winmill & CO. Inc. Purchases New Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,900 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 12.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,394,470 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $114,592,000 after purchasing an additional 813,171 shares in the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at about $2,621,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $20,048,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 52,334 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $625,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BNP Paribas cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.99.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 1.0 %

Barrick Gold Profile

NYSE GOLD opened at $17.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.32. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $26.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

