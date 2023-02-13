WINkLink (WIN) Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last Week

WINkLink (WIN) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, WINkLink has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $83.06 million and approximately $10.60 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINkLink token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00008917 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $9,435,438.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

