Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.68 million, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter worth about $81,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 63.1% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate.

