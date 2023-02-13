Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.68 million, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.84.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%.
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate.
