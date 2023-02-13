Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

WHG opened at $11.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $96.46 million, a P/E ratio of 67.47 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average of $11.58. Westwood Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHG. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 323.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Westwood Holdings Group

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WHG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

