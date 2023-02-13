Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $51.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price objective dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.80% from the company’s previous close.

MGA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Magna International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Magna International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Magna International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.15.

Magna International stock opened at $54.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.34. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. Magna International has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $80.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.51 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Magna International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 51,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Magna International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Magna International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Magna International in the second quarter worth $30,000. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

