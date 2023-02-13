Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cigna (CI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cigna (NYSE: CI) in the last few weeks:

2/8/2023 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $309.00 to $335.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Cigna had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $359.00 to $348.00.

2/8/2023 – Cigna had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Securities from $335.00 to $309.00.

2/7/2023 – Cigna had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $370.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2023 – Cigna had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $385.00 to $370.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2023 – Cigna had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $350.00 to $320.00.

1/6/2023 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $347.00 to $365.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2023 – Cigna was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $355.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $370.00.

Cigna Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CI traded up $1.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $298.22. The stock had a trading volume of 398,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,947. The company has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $317.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.21. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $218.52 and a twelve month high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. Cigna’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cigna

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Cigna by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 178.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

