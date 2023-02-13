WAXE One Day Volume Reaches $234,564.69 (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $234,564.69 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAXE coin can now be bought for approximately $68.69 or 0.00319571 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WAXE has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.01 or 0.00423195 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,028.71 or 0.28033187 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000172 BTC.

WAXE Profile

WAXE launched on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

