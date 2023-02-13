Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 185,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up 0.6% of Credit Agricole S A’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $29,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Waste Management by 31.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,420 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,648,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,286,000 after acquiring an additional 115,020 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,837,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,003,000 after buying an additional 144,787 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,604,000 after buying an additional 504,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Waste Management by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,080,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,319,000 after purchasing an additional 81,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waste Management Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.71. The stock had a trading volume of 131,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,828. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.28.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

