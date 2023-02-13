Wanchain Trading Down 8.5% This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $38.36 million and approximately $874,494.37 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000895 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00080417 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00061378 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000346 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010151 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00025515 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001845 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 195,998,684 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

