Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Citigroup

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DIS. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $108.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $197.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,218,240,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 44.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 946.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $484,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650,159 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7,173.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

