Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $141.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.50.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $108.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.06. The company has a market cap of $197.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $156.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,218,240,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,167,284,000 after purchasing an additional 165,075 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $883,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

