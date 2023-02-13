VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Short Interest Update

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 743,100 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the January 15th total of 971,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of VTEX by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of VTEX by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in VTEX by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 99,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VTEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in VTEX by 1,707.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. 38.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VTEX. UBS Group began coverage on VTEX in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on VTEX from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut VTEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on VTEX in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

VTEX stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 22,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. VTEX has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $823.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.98.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). VTEX had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 42.02%. The business had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that VTEX will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

