Vodafone Group Public Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 22,074 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 225% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,791 call options.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 16,829,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,696,811. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $18.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.4483 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.6%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.17) to GBX 95 ($1.14) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.44) to GBX 115 ($1.38) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 215,153 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 13,941 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 10.1% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 60,648 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,016 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.