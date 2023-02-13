Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 0.3 %

VSH stock opened at $20.77 on Thursday. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.09). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 44,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,552 shares in the company, valued at $810,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,616,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,234,000 after buying an additional 218,721 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,290,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,387,000 after buying an additional 522,908 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,184,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,817,000 after buying an additional 1,148,417 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,695,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,041,000 after buying an additional 480,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,457,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,979,000 after buying an additional 102,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.