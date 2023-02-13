Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter valued at $439,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 487,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 35,862 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 61.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 32.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Activity

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 44,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.41. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,552 shares in the company, valued at $810,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSH opened at $20.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.63 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

(Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

See Also

