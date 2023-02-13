Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,731 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,212 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Price Performance

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.94. 736,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,819,064. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.39. The company has a market cap of $428.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

