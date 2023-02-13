VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the January 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CDL stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $61.60. The company had a trading volume of 18,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,618. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.02. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $52.13 and a twelve month high of $65.27.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

