Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 29,482 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 98,695 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ opened at $39.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $167.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average is $40.03.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

