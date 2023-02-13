Verge (XVG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $49.03 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $49.03 million and approximately $706,101.23 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,629.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00413199 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00015702 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00094240 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.30 or 0.00718013 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.67 or 0.00567125 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,516,959,375 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

