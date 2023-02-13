Verasity Price Tops $0.0091 on Major Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $1.00 billion and $42.10 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verasity has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001043 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00015711 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

