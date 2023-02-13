Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the January 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 673,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on VERA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush cut Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, purchased 285,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,998.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,467,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,270,092. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vera Therapeutics news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg bought 46,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $334,220.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,389,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,058,640.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, acquired 285,714 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,467,156 shares in the company, valued at $24,270,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,091,519 shares of company stock worth $14,661,691. Corporate insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $6,427,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 7,253.1% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 281,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 277,432 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 77.8% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 523,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 229,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 58.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after acquiring an additional 229,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,965,000 after purchasing an additional 224,575 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERA stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.17. 73,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,169. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 7.85. Vera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Featured Stories

