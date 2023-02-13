Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $376.19. 293,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,808,096. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $424.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $362.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.21.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

