Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,900 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the January 15th total of 208,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,425,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Stock Performance
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.72. The stock had a trading volume of 70,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,561. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $73.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.44.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund
