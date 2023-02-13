Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,900 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the January 15th total of 208,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,425,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.72. The stock had a trading volume of 70,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,561. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $73.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.44.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 105.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.