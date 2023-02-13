Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,070 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 35,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.50. 336,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,116,069. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.61.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

