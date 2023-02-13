Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.47. 2,548,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,726,369. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average is $41.52. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

