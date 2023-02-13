Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Beaumont Capital Management LLC

Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,289 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 4.4% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Northland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.27. The stock had a trading volume of 431,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,653,387. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.52. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $49.99.

