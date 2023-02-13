VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) is Twin Tree Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 630,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,987 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up about 0.2% of Twin Tree Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Twin Tree Management LP owned approximately 1.88% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $116,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMH. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMH stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $245.16. 224,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,881,534. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.51. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $166.97 and a 12-month high of $284.42.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $2.401 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57.

