VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Down 38.6% in January

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the January 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Biotech ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBH traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.12. 3,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,097. VanEck Biotech ETF has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $170.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.41.

VanEck Biotech ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Biotech ETF

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.749 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Biotech ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

