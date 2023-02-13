Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $12.61

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.61, but opened at $12.97. Valneva shares last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 2,096 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Valneva from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Valneva Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

Valneva ( NASDAQ:VALN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $1.47. The business had revenue of $157.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valneva SE will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALN. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Valneva during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Valneva during the first quarter worth approximately $858,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Valneva during the third quarter worth approximately $3,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

