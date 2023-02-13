Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Acquired by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 172.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $1,784,217.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,332.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $254.03. The company had a trading volume of 20,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,822. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $280.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $279.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 89.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.43.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Further Reading

