Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA) Short Interest Update

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 87.1% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Price Performance

Shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I stock remained flat at $10.35 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 87,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,733. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

Institutional Trading of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,862,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $6,993,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $5,088,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $4,915,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,836,000.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Company Profile

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

