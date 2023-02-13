V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 10,745,525 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 6,930,456 shares.The stock last traded at $26.77 and had previously closed at $26.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on V.F. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on V.F. to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.56.
V.F. Stock Up 1.6 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.41.
V.F. Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 190.66%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
V.F. Company Profile
VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.
