USD Coin Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One USD Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC on popular exchanges. USD Coin has a market cap of $40.95 billion and approximately $4.89 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.79 or 0.00424551 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,080.51 or 0.28123036 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000177 BTC.
About USD Coin
USD Coin was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 40,947,167,066 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
