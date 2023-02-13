USD Coin Market Cap Hits $40.94 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion and approximately $4.53 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.70 or 0.00419329 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,008.27 or 0.27777100 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000167 BTC.
USD Coin Token Profile
USD Coin launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 40,959,366,960 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
