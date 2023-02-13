Ur-Energy’s (URG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 143.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ur-Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of URG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.23. 367,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,047. Ur-Energy has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.38 million, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Ur-Energy news, Director Gary C. Huber sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 286,959 shares in the company, valued at $358,698.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Ur-Energy news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $31,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,366 shares in the company, valued at $81,108.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gary C. Huber sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 286,959 shares in the company, valued at $358,698.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 600,683 shares of company stock valued at $736,227. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 14,382 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 413.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19,276 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 21,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 22,084 shares during the period. 39.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

