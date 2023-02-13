Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) versus SOS (NYSE:SOS) Head to Head Review

SOS (NYSE:SOS – Get Rating) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of SOS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of SOS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Upstart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SOS and Upstart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A Upstart 7 5 1 0 1.54

Profitability

Upstart has a consensus price target of $47.07, indicating a potential upside of 188.60%. Given Upstart’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Upstart is more favorable than SOS.

This table compares SOS and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOS N/A N/A N/A Upstart 0.55% 0.70% 0.29%

Risk and Volatility

SOS has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upstart has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SOS and Upstart’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOS $357.82 million 0.16 -$49.25 million N/A N/A Upstart $848.59 million 1.57 $135.44 million ($0.10) -163.10

Upstart has higher revenue and earnings than SOS.

Summary

Upstart beats SOS on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOS

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud. The company was founded by Zheng Yu Wang and Andrew Mason in 2001 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

