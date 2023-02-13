Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Short Interest Down 32.8% in January

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,300 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the January 15th total of 345,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other news, Director Robert C. Wonderling bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,993 shares in the company, valued at $346,913.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Univest Financial news, Director William S. Aichele sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $96,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Wonderling bought 4,000 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,913.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,953 shares of company stock worth $1,000,234. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 55,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 30,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UVSP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,385. The firm has a market cap of $823.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.92. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $30.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

A number of research firms have commented on UVSP. StockNews.com downgraded Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Univest Financial to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens downgraded Univest Financial to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment includes investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

