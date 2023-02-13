Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the transportation company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd.

Universal Logistics has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years. Universal Logistics has a payout ratio of 6.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Universal Logistics Price Performance

ULH stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.66. The company had a trading volume of 388,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,083. Universal Logistics has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $779.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Universal Logistics

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 532.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 8.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Universal Logistics by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 14,723.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 250.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support inbound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

Featured Stories

