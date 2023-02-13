United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by King Wealth

King Wealth cut its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $525,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 141.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on UTHR. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.64.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $255.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $283.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.79.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.38, for a total transaction of $2,027,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,939.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.38, for a total value of $2,027,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,939.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total transaction of $2,355,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,145,095.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,420 shares of company stock worth $58,953,729 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

