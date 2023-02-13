United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Short Interest Update

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 777,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

United States Cellular Stock Performance

Shares of USM traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,916. United States Cellular has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17.

Insider Activity at United States Cellular

In other United States Cellular news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 1,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $35,964.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,217.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Cellular

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 157.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 85.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 15.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USM. Wells Fargo & Company cut United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut United States Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United States Cellular from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United States Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

