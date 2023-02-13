Unilever (LON:ULVR) Sets New 52-Week High at $4,267.00

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,267 ($51.29) and last traded at GBX 4,266.75 ($51.29), with a volume of 2186245 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,132.50 ($49.68).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ULVR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($42.07) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($52.89) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($57.70) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,650 ($55.90) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,050 ($36.66) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,101.67 ($49.30).

Unilever Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of £108.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,160.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,152.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,043.44.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Unilever Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a GBX 38.12 ($0.46) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $37.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 87.77%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

