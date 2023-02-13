Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 3,900 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($46.88) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.09) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($52.89) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($46.88) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,050 ($36.66) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($42.07) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,089.17 ($49.15).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,155 ($49.95) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,152.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,043.44. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,249.50 ($51.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of £105.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,119.23.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Unilever Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a GBX 38.12 ($0.46) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $37.22. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.77%.

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.