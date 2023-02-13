UMA (UMA) Market Capitalization Tops $128.30 Million

UMA (UMA) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last week, UMA has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a total market capitalization of $128.30 million and approximately $7.21 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA token can now be bought for approximately $1.86 or 0.00008643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00423683 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,039.22 or 0.28065561 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About UMA

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

