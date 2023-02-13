Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Short Interest Update

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the January 15th total of 19,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Ultralife Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULBI traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56. Ultralife has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Insider Activity at Ultralife

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $117,832.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 943,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $117,832.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 943,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,887,833.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $28,656.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 981,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,090.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 89,770 shares of company stock valued at $362,908 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultralife

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 3.7% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,006,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ultralife by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 544,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 58,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ultralife by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ultralife by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 25.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ultralife in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Ultralife

(Get Rating)

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.