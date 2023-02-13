Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Short Interest Update

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the January 15th total of 19,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Ultralife Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ULBI traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56. Ultralife has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 1.18.
Insider Activity at Ultralife
In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $117,832.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 943,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $117,832.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 943,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,887,833.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $28,656.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 981,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,090.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 89,770 shares of company stock valued at $362,908 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ultralife in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Ultralife
Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.
